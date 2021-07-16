Aldi announces plans for second store in Ennis

More shoppers in Ennis, Co. Clare will be able to enjoy Aldi Ireland’s amazing prices as it announced plans to open a second store in the town. 30 new permanent jobs will be created at the store, while up to 50 jobs will be supported during the construction phase.

The fantastic news for Ennis shoppers comes as a planning application was submitted today to Clare County Council.

Aldi aims to open the 1,000sqm store at Westpoint Retail Park, on Kilrush Road, in late 2023. It will be Aldi’s second store in Ennis, with Aldi’s Francis Street store having become a key part of the fabric of the town since opening in June 2005.

The new environmentally friendly store will be powered by 100% green electricity, furthering Aldi’s strong sustainability credentials. There will be ample parking available for customers with 96 dedicated customer car parking spaces provided, while Aldi will be investing in the future of Ennis by providing four electric vehicle charging points outside the store.

Featuring Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh design, the new store will be part of a mixed-use development which will also feature other retail units and a health centre. The proposed site has excellent access for shoppers from the N85 ring road and Kilrush Road.

Commenting, Colin Breslin, Aldi Regional Managing Director said: “This is great news for Aldi shoppers in Ennis and the surrounding area. Our Francis Street store is one of our busiest and most popular stores in the country. We look forward to serving more Ennis shoppers with our award winning range of incredible value food and drink products.”

Aldi currently operates four stores in County Clare, with stores in Ennistymon, Killaloe, Kilrush and on Francis Street, Ennis. In 2020, Aldi sourced €2.8 million of locally produced food and drink from County Clare based suppliers.

All of Aldi’s Clare stores are deeply involved in their local communities, having donated over 30,000 meals to local charities to date through Aldi’s partnership with FoodCloud. Each store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Friends of Ennistymon Hospital, Ennis Scout Group, Milford Care Centre, Kilmihil Peoples Park Ltd some of the many local charities that have availed of the €500 bursary grant in recent years.