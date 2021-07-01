Covid-19 Updates – July 2021

Covid-19 Updates – July 2021

Due to the current disruption of the HSE IT systems daily Covid-19 figures are not available. Backdated figures will be published when possible.

Thursday, July 1st – 5.25pm – 448 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Wednesday, June 30th, they had been notified of 448 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

**Due to the current disruption of the HSE IT systems daily Covid-19 figures are not available. Backdated figures will be published when possible.

The Clare Herald’s coverage of of the Covid-19 pandemic is supported by the European Journalism Covid-19 Support Fund #informedcommunities
