Gardaí conduct searches across region

Gardaí attached to the Southern Region carried out a number of searches under warrant across Tipperary, Clare, Limerick and Cork North Division this morning in relation to a large scale investigation into burglaries and thefts across the Southern Region.

This coordinated search operation is being led by an incident room in Tipperary Town Garda station.

During the course of the search a total of 17 properties were searched under warrant and a number of items including phones, documents, laptops and tools were seized.

No arrests were made this morning in relation to this investigation and investigations are ongoing, at this time.