Status Orange Thunderstorm/Rain warning for Clare

Met Éireann as issued a Status Orange Thunderstorm and Rain warning for several counties including Clare.

The county has already experienced some heavy downpours but the weather service is now warning that a line of intense thunderstorms will move through parts of counties Galway, Clare and north Tipperary this afternoon and early evening.

These will bring lightning, hail and torrential downpours giving localised flooding in places, with very hazardous driving conditions, according to Met Éireann.

The Status Orange warning will remain in place until 7.00pm today.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow High temperatures remains in force.

Met Éireann says there will be hot conditions by day and staying very warm and humid at night. Daytime maximum temperatures generally 27 to 30 degrees Celsius with overnight values not falling below 15 to 19 degrees.

For advice please check www.gov.ie/summerready