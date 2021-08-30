Entries invited for BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

Students from across the country are invited to turn their creative ideas into project entries for the 2022 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE).

Renowned nationally and internationally as a brilliant platform for young people to showcase their STEM ideas, the exhibition is open for project entries until the 27th September 2021.

Entries can be made in any one of four categories: technology; social and behavioural science; biological and ecological science; and chemical, physical and mathematical science. An individual or group must submit a simple, one-page proposal outlining their project idea.

BT Ireland, organiser of the BTYSTE, has waived the project entry fees for the second year running, with the exhibition being delivered in a virtual format in 2022 due to Covid-19. This builds on the success of the 2021 virtual exhibition, which attracted over 105,000 visitors from 77 countries.

The exhibition, now in its 58th year, opens up huge opportunities with many young people who take part going on to have successful careers in STEM. In addition to over 200 prizes (worth more than €35,000 in total) up for grabs, the BTYSTE offers young minds a fun and exciting way to share their ideas with an international audience, with the winner going on to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists.

BT Ireland is committed to further education in the areas of STEM and senior category winners of the BTYSTE receive a bursary for entry into one of seven third-level institutions in the Republic of Ireland in partnership with the Irish Universities Association. Additionally, each year more than 30 students are chosen to take part in the BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp, a commercialisation course that can help convert ideas into enterprise.

Speaking on his BTYSTE experience, Abdul Abubakar, former participant and overall winner in 2007 said: ‘Entering the BTYSTE was a once in a lifetime opportunity and a proud moment for me, my school and my local community. Presenting my project to the judges and then being chosen as the winner was a really exciting time. Entering the exhibition solidified my passion and interest in STEM, which lead me to pursue a career within STEM.’

Abdul went on to represent Ireland and won top prize at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists following his win at the BTYSTE and has since forged a successful career in software engineering.

Abdul added: ‘Representing Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists made my whole BTYSTE experience even more special. The opportunities are endless when you take part in an event like this.’

Mari Cahalane, Head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, BT Ireland said “Every young person has an idea. We’re providing them with a brilliant way of sharing those ideas with a huge audience, of being part of a community which is passionate about STEM, and of securing some of the amazing awards and prizes available. The exhibition can be life-changing. We want students to seize that opportunity.”

Interested students can visit www.BTyoungscientist.com for more information on how to enter. Qualifying students will have the opportunity to present their projects to the judges remotely during the virtual exhibition on 12th – 14th January 2022.

BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition: The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is much more than a competition – it is the experience of a lifetime for the students and teachers who take part. Designed to raise schools’ engagement in the critical subjects of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), the Exhibition calls upon students aged 12-19 years from all over the island of Ireland to showcase innovative science and technology projects nationally and internationally via a virtual platform in 2022. The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is supported by several valued partners including the Department of Education & Skills, Analog Devices, CISCO, Perrigo, and RTE.

The Primary Science Fair: The Primary Science Fair, founded in 2003, is a key element of the overall BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition and will be in a virtual format in 2022. Bringing together inquiring minds from primary schools across the country, The Primary Science Fair will give young students the chance to discover and learn about the possibilities of science, technology, engineering and maths by working on their own projects in a non-competitive environment. The Primary Science Fair supports the curriculum and gives these students a platform to learn more about the scientific method and showcase their hard work on a national stage. The aim of the event is to foster a love of science early, and help students develop their math and science skills.