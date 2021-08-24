New Clare school principals and deputy principals announced

Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board today confirmed the appointment of new principals and deputy principals in three schools in County Clare.

The positions arose from vacancies, following retirements, in St Joseph’s Community College, Kilkee, St Anne’s Community College, Killaloe, and Ennistymon Vocational School. All appointments will be effective from September 1st.

Agnes Hehir has been appointed as Principal of St Joseph’s Community College, Kilkee. Agnes is an active member of the local community and has been Deputy Principal in the school for the past four years. She was conferred with a Masters of Arts in 2012 from

University of Limerick and is currently completing a Masters in Educational Leadership. Commenting on her appointment, she said: “I am looking forward to collaborating and working closely with students, parents and staff to ensure that St Joseph’s Community College is a happy and supportive learning and teaching environment where everyone feels valued and encouraged to reach their full potential.” Rebecca Conlon has also been appointed to the school as Deputy Principal. She has been working in Coláiste Bríde, Clondalkin, for the past two years as a member of middle management and a teacher of science and maths. The current Principal of St Joseph’s Community College, Theresa O’Donnellan, will be retiring.

Eukaria O’Grady has been appointed as Principal of St Anne’s Community College, Killaloe. Eukaria is currently Deputy Principal with Limerick Educate Together Secondary School, which opened in September 2018. She was conferred with a Masters of Education in 2014 from UCC and a Postgraduate Diploma in SEN in 2012 from University of Limerick. Commenting on her appointment, she said: “I feel honoured to have the opportunity to contribute and to build upon the experience of current staff and leadership, so that together we can progress the excellent teaching and learning of the school.” Beverley Hartigan has also been appointed to the school as Deputy Principal. She has been TY Co-ordinator, a teacher of maths and part of the school’s SIP/SSE co-ordination team. The current Principal of St Anne’s Community College, Aideen Walsh, will be retiring.

Orla Conway has been appointed as Principal of Ennistymon Vocational School. Orla is currently a member of the leadership and management team of the school as an Assistant Principal. She was conferred with a Masters of Education in School Leadership in 2020 from University of Limerick; a Graduate Diploma in Education Leadership in 2014 from NUI Maynooth and a Graduate Diploma in Special Education Needs in 2006 from University of Limerick.

Commenting on her appointment, she said: “I see this opportunity as both challenging and exciting and I’m really looking forward to working collaboratively with the entire school community to create a positive learning culture for students and staff.” The current Principal of Ennistymon Vocational School, Elizabeth Flanagan, will be retiring.

Commenting on the appointments, George O’Callaghan, Chief Executive, said: “We sincerely thank Theresa, Aideen and Elizabeth for their respective contributions to St Joseph’s Community College, St Anne’s Community College, and Ennistymon Vocational School in their roles as Principal over many years and wish them every success in their retirement. We extend congratulations to our new Principals and Deputy Principals and wish them every possible success and happiness in their roles.”