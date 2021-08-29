‘This Is It’ celebrates a year in Ennistymon

‘This Is It’ was started in August 2020 during the slight ease of restrictions from the first COVID lockdown.

Owners Ger O’Donohue and Emily Jordan came across the opportunity to open a cafe in the location of the well regarded food outlet, Little Fox who decided to close the business during the lockdown.

Ennistymon was the perfect place to set up a cafe built on quality, character and all round tasty foods.

Ger O’Donohue has a background in opening specialty coffee shops in Dublin, including the neighbourhood coffee & wine shop First Draft. Known for his skill in making a great cup of coffee and all round refined taste, O’Donohue felt the urge for a new project and decided to take over the premise on Main Street Ennistymon from Niamh Fox and Sam Gleeson whom he worked with at Fumbally Cafe in Dublin.

This Is It opened last August with a small but dedicated team including baker Naomi Ni Chathain and chef Rory Francis who created a wonderful selection of food for takeaway including gluten-free vegan cookies, The Smokey sandwich (the signature sandwich of the cafe; Gubbeen Ham, Gubbeen smoked cheese with harissa mayo and salsa verde on Naomi’s homemade focaccia), healthy juices as well as serving brilliant specialty coffee.

This Is It also has a lovely range of natural wine that makes a great gift as well as a way of trying something new in a time when we’re so grounded to our homes!

This Is It is filled with gratitude for the town of Ennistymon, with the welcoming support felt from the people and business owners of the town. While being open throughout the pandemic, they have enjoyed the chats with customers and know that part of their value is providing a touch of casual socialising that is missed by so many during this time.

‘This Is It’ is open 7 days a week from 10am – 4pm.

Follow the team on Instagram and Facebook.