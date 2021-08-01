‘Wild Atlantic Views’ – An exhibition by Gene Clohessy

Cultúrlann Sweeney will present ’Wild Atlantic Views’ by visual artist Gene Clohessy from August 2nd.

Gene Clohessy is a visual artist from Limerick now living in Doonbeg, Co. Clare for the last fourteen years. Gene has always had an interest and a flair for fine art and crafts and her children Lauren and CJ continually inspire her to follow her passion. In 2018 Gene set up her own studio called ‘’Doonbeg Creative Art Studio’’ to which she received a great positive response.

From her studio she runs workshops both for groups and on a one-to-one basis. Gene’s skills are broad and she works in a variety of fine art and craft mediums, including painting, needle felting, photography, card making, jewellery and more recently acrylic pour and enamelled copper. Gene is continually renewing her practice and the forms that she uses to express her ideas.

‘’Wild Atlantic Views’’ is her second solo exhibition and in this show she presents yet again colourful, fun and exuberant art works. The show runs from the 2nd August to 28th of August, 2021 and is open to all members of the community.

Venue: Cultúrlann Sweeney Gallery, Kilkee, Co. Clare.

Date: 2nd August – 28th August, 2021.