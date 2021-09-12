12 people arrested in Limerick searches

Gardaí have arrested a total of 12 people following a number of searches in Limerick early today.

As part of ‘Operation Coronation’, in excess of 300 personnel carried out a total of 65 searches.

The included gardaí from the Limerick Garda Division who were supported by the Criminal Assets Bureau, Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, the Emergency Response Unit, the Armed Response Unit, Regional Dog Unit, Air Support Unit, members from the Irish Defence Forces and Revenue and Customs.

The searches took places at dwellings, businesses and on land near the outskirts of Limerick City.

During the operation Gardaí seized the following:

• 6 financial accounts have been frozen with a total value in excess of €295,000

• Cash valued at €62,500

• 5 designer watches

• 3 vehicles have been seized. A BMW, a VW Tiguan and a Range Rover

• 8 Horses

• Documentation has been seized and is currently being examined by Criminal Assets Bureau personnel

• Cannabis Herb with an estimated value of €8,000

• A Horse Box valued approximately €10,000

Of the 12 arrests made so far today, 7 are men and 5 are women.

Eight persons (5 women, 3 men) have been arrested for suspected money laundering offences, two persons have been arrested for suspected drug offences, one man was arrested in connection with breaches of the Control of Horses Act, 1996 and one man was arrested in connection with the possession of an offensive weapon.

A number of these persons have/will appear before Limerick District Court today, 7th September 2021.

The operation remains ongoing. Further updates will be issued in due course.