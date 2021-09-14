French Ambassador and delegates visit GMIT

The President of GMIT, Dr Orla Flynn, welcomed the French Ambassador to Ireland, HE Vincent Guérend, to GMIT along with delegates from the French Embassy.

Ambassador Guérend was accompanied by Catherine Gagneux, French Honorary Consul for Connacht and Donegal, Mariam Diallo, Cultural and University Counsellor, Paul De Vos, Head of the Economic Department, Mathilde Bouakil, Campus France Universities, and Delphine Tessier, Academic and Scientific Attaché.

The group met with management and staff from GMIT’s Galway International Hotel School (GIHS) and GMIT’s International Office to discuss a range of Franco-Irish events and activities hosted by GMIT. The GIHS will once again host the annual Goût de France Dinner (April 2022), which was postponed in 2020 and 2021.

This event will coincide with the GIHS hosting the annual Dairy Chef Competition, a Franco-Irish culinary competition, and the France-Ireland scholastic network on Culinary Arts, Hospitality and Tourism (FICAHT) Forum. FICAHT was created in 2015 and is a network that aims to develop links and foster innovation between academia and industry from France and Ireland. The annual Dairy Chef competition sees culinary students from both countries battling it out for the top prize, sponsored by the National Dairy Council and the CNIEL (Centre National Interprofessionnel de l’Economie Laitière).

The Dairy Chef Competition & Goût de France Dinner (with HE Vincent Guérend, French Ambassador to Ireland in attendance) will take place on Wednesday 6 April 2022. The FICAHT Forum will take place on Thursday 7 and Friday 8 April 2022.

Diarmuid Ó Conghaile, Head of Department for Heritage & Tourism, Languages & Humanities, GMIT, says: “Following two postponements, it is with great excitement and anticipation that we in the Galway International Hotel School look forward to 2022 to welcome colleagues, delegates, and competitors to the 2022 Diary Chef competition, and FICAHT Forum. This very special event is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate, develop and sustain Franco-Irish relations, while offering a warm Galway welcome.”

