GMIT’s hotel school in world’s Top 10

The Galway International Hotel School in GMIT has been listed in the Top 10 Hospitality Management Institutes worldwide by global publication Education.com, for the second year in a row.

During the pandemic the school continued to deliver courses safely on campus and online including a brand-new series of online Masterclasses by industry representatives such as Conor Spacey, Culinary Director of Food Space, alumna Catherine Toolan, Managing Director of Guinness Storehouse, Diarmuid Kelly of Kelly’s Oysters, Siobhan Ni Ghairbith, St Tola Cheese, Bernie Doherty, Galway County Council Community Archaeologist, Padraig McGillicuddy, MD and owner of Ballygarry House, Tom Doherty, Access Hospitality and many more.

The GMIT Hotel School was the first Institute of Technology in Ireland to offer a degree in Hotel Management (in 1977). Today the School offers courses in International Hotel Management, Culinary Arts and Gastronomy, Heritage Studies, International Tourism Management and Event Management and Public Relations. Working with industry and enterprise partners, many of the courses have accredited work placements and several include international education visits and placements in Europe and in more recent years in China and Canada, providing exchange opportunities for students and staff including degree completion opportunities in Galway for Chinese and Canadian students.

Cáit Noone, Head of the Galway International Hotel, welcomes this continued acknowledgement: “The tourism industry is a global employer and a qualification from the Galway International Hotel School provides graduates with multiple opportunities to work across the vast industry. For some this is a stepping-stone into junior management positions, for others it is an entry route to setting up their own tourism or food enterprise.

Some graduates will successfully join graduate programmes, others will join the many sectors this industry offers including hotels, restaurants, food product development, tourism businesses, event companies and heritage organisations. In the last decade more graduates continue their studies with post graduate courses and some progress to careers in teaching. Qualifications from the school opens so many doors to graduates. Never has one qualification provided so many options for learners.

“The School has always worked very closely with industry partners and as a result when new courses are developed they are done so with partners including the Irish Hotels Federation, Chef Network, the Restaurant Association of Ireland and the Irish Hospitality Institute for input and support. The school are very aware of how COVID-19 has negatively impacted the Tourism industry however the team are working with industry partners to provide multiple supports”.

President of GMIT, Dr Orla Flynn, says: “I want to congratulate our team at the Galway International Hotel School on achieving this recognition for the second year in a row – the School has always had an international focus with a global alumni network supporting strategic developments and accredited work placements. For this industry, a global outlook is truly essential, and students continue to receive that here at GMIT.”

To learn more about the Galway International Hotel School visit the Institute virtual open day site at https://openday.gmit.ie/ . If you are interested in upskilling or converting your existing qualification, see https://www.gmit.ie/hotel/upskill-yourself-today-better-tomorrow