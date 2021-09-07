IAA to be fully carbon-neutral by 2025.

The Irish Aviation Authority Air Navigation Services Provider, (IAA ANSP), is setting out to become Ireland’s first commercial State body to be 100% sustainable and fully carbon-neutral by 2025.

The commitment was made at the launch of the IAA ANSP Sustainability Management Plan 2020-2025, launched by the Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Ms. Hildegarde Naughton TD.

The IAA Chairman, Ms. Rose Hynes said she firmly believed that, as Ireland’s air traffic management company, it is important that the IAA ANSP plays a leading role in the development of a sustainable aviation sector.

“We must first “walk-the-walk” ourselves and set an example for the aviation sector. We have developed an ambitious plan that will see the ANSP not only become a climate change leader in Ireland, but also a global leader for sustainable aviation.

“Aviation is a vital enabler of growth and development of the Irish economy. This importance will be highlighted as we seek to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, we must ensure that the climate challenge is also addressed in parallel and that sustainable aviation supports a sustainable carbon-conscious economy. The Sustainability Plan has trend setting targets to be reached and the IAA Board and management are fully committed to achieving these,” Ms Hynes said.

The ANSP Sustainability Plan for 2020-2025 has ten objectives.

Achieve a 50% energy efficiency improvement and reduce Greenhouse gas by 2030.

Become net carbon neutral by 2025

Reduce IAA internal business transport energy use

Procure renewably sourced electricity in 2020 -almost there at 80%

Reduce waste generation by 50% per employee by 2025

Implement biodiversity programme

Offset our business aviation travel against CO2 savings

Strive to be leaders in aviation safety and sustainability

Fully implement effective green procurement

Leverage our Sustainability Management Plan internally and externally

Mr Peter Kearney, Chief Executive said that the IAA ANSP fully supported the Government’s Climate Action Plan 2021 and as it moved into an of change, it will make sure that the change includes sustainability measures to improve the environment for all of us who live and visit Ireland.

Mr Kearney said, the IAA ANSP has a history of innovation and excellence and we are involving staff from across our business to be the internal drivers of sustainable and environmentally conscious practices. By working together, we can be ‘the’ leader in sustainability among Irish State bodies, he said.

Indeed the IAA has already started to deliver upon its sustainability commitments. The latest SEAI report published in 2020, reported that the IAA recorded an energy efficiency improvement rate of over 41%, well ahead of the target set for public bodies. We have also sourced 100% renewable electricity for the first time and have developed our Sustainability Management Plan, for launch later in 2021,” he said.

In addition to this, the IAA ANSP has a track record of being to the forefront in delivering operational and airspace initiatives that reduce CO2, save fuel for airlines and provide environmental benefits for society.

“Our pioneering Free Route Airspace developed here at our En-route centre in Ballycasey, Co. Clare has delivered environmental benefits for the last decade.

“While figures from the European Commission show that Irish airspace, operated by the IAA ANSP, is consistently one of the most environmentally efficient airspace blocks in Europe. We will build on this in the coming years and act as a catalyst for sustainable aviation”, Mr. Kearney concluded.

The IAA Sustainability Plan is available on www.iaa.ie