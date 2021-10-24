Ballyvaughan poet/writer shortlisted for award

Ballyvaughan based poet and writer Karen J McDonnell has been shortlisted for the Irish Poem of the Year in this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards.

Karen’s poem Driftwood is one of four poems on the shortlist, which is open to a public vote.

‘Thrilled doesn’t begin to describe how I feel’, McDonnell said. ‘The An Post Irish Book Awards are the highlight of the year for writers, publishers, and booksellers, and for readers too as they get to be a part of the judging process. To be shortlisted with three such wonderful poets is a real joy. Especially after such a tough year and a half. It also looks like this year’s award ceremony will be live. Something extra to celebrate!’

McDonnell has been published widely at home and abroad including The Cormorant, The North, New Irish Writing, The Rochford Street Review, and the North West Clare writers’ anthology Walk With Me. She has also written for the Clare Champion and the Irish Times.

Her work has been nominated for the Best of the Net and the Pushcart prizes. She was awarded a Tyrone Guthrie Bursary by Clare Co. Council/Clare Arts Office in 2020.

Karen has read at festivals and spoken word venues around Ireland and on RTÉ’s Sunday Miscellany, Arena, Poetry File, and The Poetry Programme. She is a member of the Clare based Poetry Collective and Seven Sisters Poets. She also teaches creative writing workshops – most recently to students at Scoil Mhuire, Ennistymon, as part of Poetry Ireland’s Poetry Town project.

Karen J McDonnell’s poetry collection This Little World is published by Doire Press. She is doing research for her second collection and she blogs about writing, poetry and arts events at karenjmcdonnell.com

Voters can view all of the An Post Irish Book Awards shortlists and poems at https://www.irishbookawards.ie.

Voting closes on 15 November, and the winners will be announced on 23 November.