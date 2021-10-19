Burren Food Fayre returns this weekend

Food lovers from all over Ireland are in for a treat this autumn, as the Burren Food Fayre is returning for a series of unique food and farm visitor experiences this October bank holiday weekend.

The event, which is organised by the Burren Ecotourism Network, marks its 10th year in operation this year, with a return to in person events. Last year’s event had to be staged virtually.

It takes place between October 23rd and October 24th and coincides with the Burren Winterage Festival which celebrates the ancient custom of out-wintering cattle on the upland areas of the Burren, and is organised by Burren Beo.

Small groups of visitors will be able to prebook different itineraries, which will take them on a food trail across the length and breadth of the Burren. Five different experiences have been created, featuring a variety of different producers.

These include Burren Gold cheese (produced by Aillwee Cave), St Tola Goat Cheese, Burren Smokehouse and Taste the Atlantic, Flaggy Shore Oysters, Wild Kitchen, Stonecutters Kitchen, Burren Brewery and Burren Distillers as well as a Burren tasting menu at the Cliffs of Moher.

There will also be an opportunity to take part in a diverse range of farm tours, including the Burren Farm Experience in Boston, Linalla Ice Cream and dairy farm in New Quay and Caherconnell Fort and Sheepdog trials in the Burren, all highlighting the distinctive farming practices of the Burren region.

“We hope that these events organised in conjunction with the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark will result in bringing more tourists to the area in previous years as visitors tend to make a weekend of it. It is fantastic to be back with in person events this year” said Birgitta Curtin, chairperson of the Burren Food Trail.

Recently the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark joined the UNESCO ‘Geofood’ brand which promotes sustainable agriculture and conservation and supports farmers and communities in the area.

The Burren region is widely known as the ‘Fertile Rock’ and includes a wide variety of food producers including fish smokers, beef, dairy, sheep and oyster farmers, as well as distillers, foragers, herbalists, cheesemakers, bakers and chefs. This group have been working together for many years and have made the Burren an award winning food destination, with the Burren Food Trail winning the Burren Food Town award in 2015.

Tickets are available to purchase online on Eventbrite.ie.

Agritourism initiatives in the Burren are funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine under the 2021 Rural Innovation Development Fund. Calor Gas and the Burren and Cliffs of Moher Unesco Global Geopark are also supporting these events.

For more information go to www.burren.ie.