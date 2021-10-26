Gallery: Burren Winterage Cattle Drive 2021

1 of 15

The Burren Winterage Cattle Drive 2021 took place on Sunday 24th Oct at Bouleevin, Boston in the Burren, Co Clare.

It was hosted by Burren farmers Frank and Mary McCormack on their farm and winterage.

Over 400 people turned up to partake in Ireland’s most ancient pastoral tradition by accompanying the McCormacks as they herded their cattle on to their upland winterage pastures.

The practice of winterage or winter grazing in the Burren is over-5000 years old and is credited with the wealth of biodiversity and archaeology that we find in the Burren today.

Enjoy these amazing images from Martin Kiely, Willie O’Reilly and Burren Beo Trust.