Update: Missing Limerick man found safe and well

Update:

Friday, October 1st

Gardaí have confirmed that Kevin Power, who has been missing from the Castletroy area of Limerick since 25th September 2021, has been located safe and well.

“We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter,” the Garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Kevin Power, 34 years, who is missing from the Castletroy area of Limerick since 25th September 2021.

Kevin is described as being 5’11” in height, of normal build and with brown eyes and black hair. When last seen, he was wearing a navy zip-up hoody, dark tracksuit bottoms and blue Adidas runners.

Gardaí and Kevin’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Henry Street 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.