Martin Hayes book event at glór

To mark the publication of his memoir Shared Notes, renowned Clare fiddle player Martin Hayes will be the guest of honour at a special event in glór, Ennis this Thursday.

glór in association with Transworld Books presents In Conversation with Martin Hayes a night of chat and music curated by producer Philip King.

Martin Hayes spent his childhood on a farm in County Clare, in a household steeped in musical tradition. After a free-spirited youth, he headed to the United States where he built a career that led to a life of musical performance on stages all over the world. Shared Notes traces this remarkable journey.

Picking up his first fiddle at the age of seven, Hayes learned that music must express feeling. No amount of technical prowess can compensate for an absence of soulfulness. His interpretations of traditional Irish music are recognized the world over for their exquisite musicality and irresistible rhythm.

Hayes has toured and recorded with guitarist Dennis Cahill for over twenty years, founded the Irish-American band The Gloaming, The Martin Hayes Quartet and The Common Ground Ensemble, and here, for the first time, tells his story of getting to the heart of the music.