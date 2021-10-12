Mental Health Week launched at TUS

President of TUS Professor Vincent Cunnane has launched a new Mental Health resource at the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest, Moylish Campus, today Monday as part of the university’s Mental Health Awareness week.

The launch of the E-Bibliotherapy series was the first in a series of weeklong events aimed at promoting mental health awareness and supports among staff and students at the new TU.

Among the events taking place at TUS, to co-inside with International Mental Health Week, was a livestream Q&A with Blindboy on Monday. The satirist, podcaster and mental health advocate addressed students’ questions and concerns in his own unique style during the on-lines streaming event. A number of workshops and presentations on the main topic of the week “resilience” have also been scheduled.

Speaking at the launch of Mental Health week, TUS President, Professor Cunnane said the challenges of the last year and a half have amplified the need for mental health supports, and is encouraging both staff and students to avail of the mental health supports available.

“We all meet bumps on the road during our academic and professional lives. Resilience is the ability to respond to these difficult situations, not about trying to overcome on our own. Resilience is about reaching out and taking advantage of the services provided here at TUS when needed,” he said.

Noreen Keane, Head of Counselling TUS Midwest added that the first series in the newly launched E-Bibliotherapy would concentrate on resilience.

“Bibliotherapies are commonly used by mental health professionals to support clients with a range of mental health difficulties. The term bibliotherapy refers to the use of books for therapeutic and self-help purposes. This electronic bibliotherapy, compiled by Laura Trihy, Assistant Psychologist Student Counselling Service, includes podcasts, books, websites and useful apps to help you foster resilience in your personal and academic life,” she explained.

Access to the E-bibliotherapy service can be found on TUS.ie/counselling, by emailing counselling@tus.ie or by calling 061 293129.