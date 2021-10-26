Schedule boost for Shannon Airport

Two new and one previously operated air service will take flight from Shannon Airport over the coming weeks.

The return of the Shannon to Fuerteventura route and the addition of services to Birmingham and Budapest will provide welcome holiday options for the travelling public.

The Fuerteventura service will commence on the 31st October and operate weekly on Sundays. It will depart Shannon at 6.20am. A new twice weekly service to Birmingham will operate from the 1st November on Mondays and Fridays departing Shannon at 7.40am both days. The new Budapest service operating twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays from the 3rd November will depart Shannon at 5.25pm and 7.45pm respectively. A new Turin service will commence weekly from December.

These flights are part of a series of new services announced by Ryanair for their Winter season which included services to Gran Canaria, London Luton and Edinburgh which are already operating.

Welcoming the commencement of the new air services Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group, which owns and manages Shannon Airport said: “This is another milestone moment in our efforts to rebuild our air services. We are delighted to be able to offer our airport customers these three new diverse destinations from Shannon. Whether it’s a sun holiday to recharge, a cultural break or a shopping trip, the choice is there.

“During the pandemic we have taken time to invest in new technology to make our passengers’ journey through the airport even easier. For example, we’ve just begun operating our new €2.5 million state-of-the-art security screening system which Is halving the time our customers spend in the airport security screening area by making the removal of laptops and liquids from cabin bags a thing of the past. Combined with the latest technologically advanced security scanning equipment, it reduces touch points, and is making our passengers journey through security quicker and easier.

“We know that restoring connectivity and rebuilding our air services is hugely important for our customers, and these three new popular destinations are welcome additions. We have a long way to go, but with 18 Ryanair services now available from Shannon, we are on the right path,” said Ms Considine.