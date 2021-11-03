Ennis Christmas Market returns this year

Following a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID, the organisers of the Ennis Christmas Market have confirmed the event will return to Abbey Street Car Park from December 2nd to 5th.

An estimated 10,000 people visited over the three day event back in 2019 and the organisers are hopeful that by extending the event by an extra day this year and the fact that everyone is looking forward to attending events again that even more people will attend the 2021 event which of course will be in line with all Government & Public Health Guidelines

This event wouldn’t be possible without the support of Clare County Council and the team behind Christmas in Ennis who feel it’s even more important to support local this year following a difficult 18 months for businesses

Interest in the event has been huge and there are only a handful of places left for Exhibitors looking to participate – In particular the organisers are looking for local food producers, crafters and business looking to showcase their products over the four day event

As there are limited places left anyone that’s interested in taking a stand should contact ennischristmasvillage@gmail.com or contact them on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/EnnisXmasVillage/