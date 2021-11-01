Fire crews deal with blaze in Ennis

Firefighters from two Clare stations have dealt with a blaze at a commercial premises in Ennis this afternoon.

The alarm was raised shortly before 11.00am when a fire was reported a unit in the Clare Marts Complex on the Quin Road. The complex, on the grounds of Clare Marts, houses a number of businesses.

It’s understood the blaze broke out in a vehicle body repair business.

Units of the Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis and Shannon stations and local Gardaí responded to the scene.

The building was safely evacuated and no one was injured however. An adjoining premises was also affected by smoke.