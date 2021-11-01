Gardaí seek particular witness to incident

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses to an incident which occurred on Wednesday 27th October – in the Clon Road area of Ennis town.

A male was found with head injuries at this location at around 9pm. Anyone who may have witnessed anything or may have dashcam footage from this area at the time are kindly asked to contact Ennis Garda station at 065 6848100 or any Garda station.

There is one witness in particular that Gardai would like to speak to. This person assisted with traffic management before Gardai arrived at scene. The witness is a male and is described as being 5’8” in height with tight brown hair wearing grey tracksuit bottoms.

Gardai are looking for this person to contact them at Ennis Garda Station. The number again is 065 6848100.