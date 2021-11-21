Jet diverts to Shannon with medical emergency

A transatlantic jet diverted to Shannon Airport last night after the crew declared a medical emergency.

Turkish Airlines flight TK-1 was travelling from Istanbul, Turkey to New York in the US at the time. There were 334 passengers and crew on board.

At around 6.30pm, when the flight was still over 1,000kms west of Ireland, the crew declared a medical emergency and requested clearance to divert to Shannon Airport. The crew confirmed they were returning to Shannon to seek medical attention for a passenger.

The flight crew also confirmed they would need to dump some aviation fuel to ensure they touched down within safe landing weight limits.

The 777-300(ER) turned around over the North Atlantic and began to make its way towards Shannon where emergency medical services had been requested to attend. National Ambulance Service paramedics and a doctor were waiting for the plane when it landed at 7.17pm.

Airport fire crews were also standing by for the flight when it touched down. This is standard procedure at Shannon for an aircraft that has dumped fuel before landing.

The passenger was assessed at the airport before being removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The flight continued its journey to New York at 9.33pm.

On Friday, an Air Canada flight from Athens, Greece to Toronto in Canada diverted to Shannon with a medical emergency.

Just last month, another Turkish Airlines flight made an unscheduled landing at Shannon to seek urgent medical attention for an ill passenger.