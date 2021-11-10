Loop Head Nature & Wildlife Monitoring Program 

Loop Head Together has announced Wild Loop Head and the Loop Head Nature & Wildlife Monitoring Programme and Loop Head for Nature in Schools which are run in cooperation with Biodiversity Ireland and support from the Community Water Development Fund.

The programmes and website evolved from a yearlong biodiversity survey conducted by members of the Loop Head Together for Nature group in a number of key locations on the peninsula.

The Loop Head Nature & Wildlife Monitoring Programme invites members of the public to explore and record any plants and animals on the Loop Head peninsula in order to get a better understanding of the biodiversity of the area and the impact of climate change and other environmental threats.

The programme extends to the local national schools in the form of Loop Head for Nature in Schools. Each school has received a special nature & wildlife exploration set which was funded by the Community Water Development Fund. Over the coming year members of Loop Head Together for Nature will be working closely with the teaching staff of each school on field trips and in the classroom.

For more information on the Loop Head and Nature & Wildlife Monitoring Programme please see the separate document attached or contact Carsten Krieger or John Aston.

