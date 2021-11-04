Public urged to pre-book Covid-19 Tests amid high demand

The HSE is reminding the people of Clare that they must pre-book their appointments if presenting for Covid-19 tests.

It comes as HSE Mid West Community Healthcare, which operates COVID-19 Test Centres across the region, including in Ennis, is now conducting more tests than at any other stage since the onset of the pandemic.

Over 5,900 tests were completed in Ennis in the last two weeks of October, and this has continued into this week with a further 1,500 tests conducted between Monday and Wednesday. The trend is reflected throughout the Mid West Region, where over 43,000 tests were conducted last month.

This surge in demand means that walk-in testing cannot be accommodated at this time, and tests are only available by booking in advance.

People attending Test Centres will be required to verify their pre-booked appointments upon arrival, and it is important that you only attend during your allocated time as it may not be possible to facilitate testing outside these time slots.

Members of the public can easily book appointments via the HSE Website. Those who do not have internet access are encouraged to seek the assistance of a friend or family member, or they can seek a Covid-19 test through their GP. All Covid-19 testing is free of charge, and is available seven days a week.

Ellen Rush, Covid-19 Testing Lead with HSE Mid West Community Healthcare says “Our staff are under significant pressure with the high number of people currently presenting for tests. We’re appealing to the public to help us by booking their tests in advance, and by attending for their tests at the allocated time.”

“I want to pay tribute to our testing teams who are continuing to excel in providing a high-quality service during these very busy times. I also want to thank the public for their ongoing support and co-operation.”

Click here to book a Covid-19 test.

The Ennis COVID-19 Test Centre is located at Block 1 Ballymaley Business Park, Ennis, Co. Clare, V95 Y981.