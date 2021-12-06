Chef Randy’s Canadian twist on Christmas classics

Canadian chef and travel enthusiast, Randy Lewis is turning his hand to showcase six cracking Christmas recipes in a new online social mini-series in collaboration with Calor Ireland.

Called Christmas Crackers from Randy @ Home, the online social media campaign is based on flavours from around the world and more importantly flavours from the places Randy has lived, worked and studied. With delicious recipes, top tips and tricks up his sleeves, Randy will be bringing viewers on a journey with fresh flavours and an innovative approach to cooking.

In the six-part video series, Randy will create a traditional Canadian Nanaimo Bar with a Christmas twist, Canadian Style Brussels Sprouts, a personal favourite from Randy’s childhood – French Onion Soup, and Hot Buttered Rum, a perfect winter warmer for after a Christmas Day swim or Stephen’s Day hike.

What sets Randy apart is that he has been travelling and enjoying the flavours of far-flung places for over twenty years bringing the flavours back to his restaurant in Lahinch, and now to Calor’s social media following. He lives and learns through experiencing cultures and enjoying food, landscapes and experiences, in Randy’s own words “I see myself as the Phileas Fogg of food”.

Through this natural passion for the environment and surroundings, Randy made the decision to install Calor BioLPG at Randaddy’s beachfront restaurant in Lahinch, County Clare. Calor BioLPG is a certified renewable gas for homes and businesses. Randaddy’s made the move in a bid to reduce carbon emissions and increase its environmental performance.

BioLPG is identical in appearance and performance to conventional LPG. It is used for the same applications and equipment, and transported and stored in the same tanks. Gas is the energy of choice for many cooking enthusiasts and top chefs, like Randy, because it is an instant and controllable fuel that puts you in total control.

Commenting on the collaboration, Berni Neill, Marketing Segment Manager at Calor says: “Calor is delighted that Randy has come on board to create a series of recipes ahead of the festive season. Randy has years of experience and a wealth of industry knowledge to share with our customers and our social following. Randy is personable, fun and will make even the most unlikely of home chefs want to try his innovative recipes.”

Sharing the sentiment, Chef Randy Lewis says: “I am delighted to now be using BioLPG in my restaurant in Lahinch, Co Clare. Especially in a restaurant that goes through a lot of gas like mine does, so it is great to be able to do my bit for the environment and the switch was so easy it was a no brainer. As for my recipe collaboration with Calor Gas, I really enjoyed bringing some international recipes to the table which have been inspired from my travels, my home and my career. I hope there is something there to whet everyone’s appetite this Christmas season.”

Randy and Calor Ireland will publish the six mini-series recipe videos on Facebook.