Milford Care Centre receives once-off essential funding

Minster Stephen Donnelly TD and the Department of Health have announced €10 million in once-off funding for palliative and end-of-life care service providers.

Milford Care Centre is one of the centres to benefit from unexpected funding of €700,000 which will help support the Palliative Care services to the population of the Mid–West which includes Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

Commenting on the funding, CEO of Milford Care Centre, Mary O’Brien said: “We received the very welcome news of the allocation of €700,000 to Milford Care Centre from Minister Stephen Donnelly. This one-off (non-recurring) money will be used to provide essential services in palliative care throughout the Mid-West.

I would like to thank the Minister of Health for this generous allocation of funding. We are grateful to the HSE who provide 75% of the monies required to meet the operating costs of Milford Care Centre but as an organisation we are heavily reliant on the generosity of the people living across the Mid-West to fund our services. This extra funding is a vital boost for Milford and will be used to provide essential Palliative Care services provided by Milford Care Centre which includes the Specialist Palliative Care Unit, Hospice at Home Services (Community services) and day services.”

2021 has proven to be a very difficult year for fundraising. Milford has seen many of their local fundraising events being cancelled due to Covid 19 restrictions. Equally, many key fundraising events held by Milford were moved to virtual events which has proven challenging however, Milford are grateful to be able to run these.

Speaking on fundraising and the new year, Mary went on to say “We would like to thank everyone that has supported Milford, we are truly grateful for their ongoing support. I would like to thank the staff in Milford Care Centre, each and every one of them have been integral in making sure we are in a position to provide the best care and treatment to our patients and residents; they have all shown tremendous dedication and courage, particularly throughout the pandemic. To the volunteers whose service was suspended during COVID, we have welcomed them back over the last few months, we thank them for their time, work & support’.

Milford Care Centre would like wish everyone throughout the Mid-West region a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, thank you for your generosity throughout 2021”