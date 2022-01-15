New Bishop of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe elected

It was announced today that the Episcopal Electoral College for the United Dioceses of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe, meeting in Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin, has elected the Rt Revd Michael Burrows, Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory, as the Bishop of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe.

Bishop Burrows succeeds the Rt Revd Patrick Rooke (formerly Bishop of Tuam, Killala and Achonry) and the Rt Revd Dr Kenneth Kearon (formerly Bishop of Limerick and Killaloe) who both retired at the end of October 2021, at which time the two dioceses were united. He has served as Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory since 2006, and was previously Dean of Cork, Rector of Bandon, Church of Ireland Chaplain at Trinity College Dublin, and Curate in Douglas with Frankfield.

The Most Revd Dr Michael Jackson, Archbishop of Dublin and Primate of Ireland, said: “Bishop Michael Burrows has served the Church of God and the Church of Ireland assiduously as deacon, priest and bishop. The clergy and people of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory have been greatly enriched by his commitment, compassion and energy. He will readily invest all these qualities in the life of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe. I wish him all that is best in his new diocese under God.”

The Bishop-elect said: “I am grateful to the Electoral College for their affirmation and trust. I leave a diocese which I have greatly loved after nearly 16 years, having learned so much from them, but clearly it is a time to embrace the new challenge of a new diocese and I look forward to working to cement the new United Dioceses of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe and serving God’s people there.”

Following the ratification of the election by the House of Bishops, the Bishop-elect will be translated from the United Dioceses of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory to the United Dioceses of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe on a date to be determined.

About

The Right Reverend Michael Burrows (born 1961) was ordained in 1987 after graduating from Trinity College Dublin. He initially served as Curate of Douglas with Frankfield, in the Diocese of Cork, Cloyne and Ross (1987-1991). He was subsequently Chaplain of Trinity College Dublin (1991-1994), during which time he was also a Lecturer in Church History and Liturgy at the Church of Ireland Theological College. He returned to Cork, Cloyne and Ross as Rector of Bandon (1994-2002) before becoming Dean of Cork and Incumbent of St Fin Barre’s (2002-2006).

He was elected Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory in March 2006 and consecrated as bishop in Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin, in July of that year. Bishop Burrows is Chair of the Church of Ireland’s Commission for Christian Unity and Dialogue, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Anglican Centre in Rome, Co-Chair of the Church of Ireland-Methodist Covenant Council, and Patron of the Irish Guild of the Church (Cumann Gaelach na hEaglaise). He is married to Claire with four grown-up children, and is a keen railway enthusiast and organist.