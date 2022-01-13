TG4 ratings jumped during Christmas

TG4 ratings increased 25% during Christmas 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

According to official TAM Ireland/Nielsen figures, from Christmas Eve until New Year’s Day, TG4 had an average daily share of 2.8% compared to 2.2% in 2020. The average daily reach was 632,700 and the overall reach during the Christmas period was 1.87m.

On New Year’s Day, TG4 had its highest audience share of 4.3%. New Year’s Eve, St. Stephen’s Day and Christmas Day all performed well with audience shares of 3.2%, 3.3% and 2.7% respectively.

The most watched programme was Rugbaí Beo on New Year’s Day, where Connacht won against Munster in the Sportsgrounds in Galway was watched by 118,000. A celebration of the best of Joe Dolan, Seo é Joe Dolan on New Year’s Eve was watched by 109,000 people, and a celebration of Philomena Begley’s sixty years in the music industry, Opry Philomena @ 60 on December 28th was watched by 72,000.

New documentaries during Christmas proved very popular with viewers. The Christmas Day documentary about Irish actor Peter O’Toole, Peter O’Toole – Réalta & Rógaire was watched by 70,000. Doireann Ní Ghlacáin granddaughter of Seán Ó Riada who fronted documentary Seán Ó Riada Mo Sheanathair to find out more about the iconic musician who passed away 50 years ago was watched by 60,000 and a tribute to Cork Ladies Football Manager Éamonn Ryan: An Máistir who passed away in 2020 was viewed by 51,000.

TG4’s music offerings also drew in large numbers, The Saw Doctors – Sing a Powerful Song on St. Stephen’s Day was watched by 72,000.

Joe Burke – Ceiliúradh, a celebration of the East Galway accordion player who died in February 2021 was watched by 54,000 and the New Year’s Eve countdown programme from Ráth Chairn Gaeltacht, presented by Dáithí Ó Sé and Orla Ní Fhinneadha Fáilte 2022 attracted 58,000 viewers.

Director General of TG4, Alan Esslemont welcomed the good news saying, “I would like to convey my heartfelt thanks to the staff of TG4, our producers and all our partners who ensured that TG4 viewers had a very entertaining Christmas despite all the challenges that Covid-Omicron placed in our way during the Christmas festive period. All our metrics show that the Irish public has a real fondness for TG4 as a channel and as a brand and it is with some satisfaction that we can record this significant year-on-year increase as we approach 2022 with spirit and with optimism.”