800 sign up for Club Clare this year so far

Almost 800 people have already signed up for 2022 Club Clare Membership, it has been confirmed.

Following an unprecedented inaugural 2021 season of the new initiative for the Clare Hurling and Camogie Supporters Club in which 2,115 membership packages were purchased, the figures are already close to 40% of last year’s total within the first three weeks of its launch.

Directly aiding Clare’s inter-county panels from underage development squads to Senior, so far the diversity of members extends to eleven different countries and four continents.

With a stated aim of 2,500 memberships for 2022, anyone that signs up for Club Clare Membership before March is automatically entered into a draw to be one of ten winners to train with the Clare Senior Hurling and Senior Camogie squad.

Members recently voted for their Club Clare Players of the Year which were also revealed this week. Following on from his second successive All-Star, Tony Kelly’s scintillating performances were rewarded with the Senior Hurler of the Year award.

Clooney-Quin’s Orlaith Duggan, a former All-Star nominee, was deservedly recognised by Banner supporters as the Senior Camogie Player of the Year while Conner Hegarty was voted as Under 20 Hurler and Ruan’s Rebecca Crowe was named as Junior Camogie Player of 2021.

Check out all the Club Clare Membership option at www.clubclare.com.