Covid-19 – Daily Update

*The Department of Health confirmed on January 28th, that Covid-19 figures will only be reported between Monday and Friday. Reporting of cases on Mondays will take account of weekend figures.

Tuesday, February 1st

An additional 4,208 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *1,187,216.

In addition, 6,410 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *6,136 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 14,821 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 624 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 66 of whom are in ICU.

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

