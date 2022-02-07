Lidl continues LGFA club rewards scheme

Following the success of last year’s Level the Playing Field campaign and Lidl Plus Ladies Gaelic Football Association Club Rewards Lidl Ireland have announced they will continue the successful fundraising initiative this year.

From Monday 7th February, Lidl is calling on Clare customers to register for its Lidl Plus app, and sign up to the retailer’s rewards scheme to earn rewards for their local club. Lidl will award the maximum amount of €20,000 to the top performing club in each of the four provinces with a host of other rewards available to all other clubs.

Each time Lidl Plus registered users spend over €30 in any Clare store and scan their app at the till between Monday 7th February and Sunday 27th March, they will receive a stamp on their digital stamp card. Multiple stamps can be earned in each shop if a multiple of €30 is spent and once six stamps have been collected, users can submit their completed stamp card via the app with their stamps are then added to their chosen club’s total. Each club that achieves a minimum of 50 completed digital stamp cards is guaranteed a reward, starting from a set of Lidl sponsored jerseys up to €5,000 in cash funding for clubs that collect 500 or more completed stamp cards.

Fiona Fagan, Head of Marketing at Lidl Ireland commented: “We’re delighted to be able to re-launch our popular Lidl Plus LGFA Club Rewards Scheme this year in support of LGFA clubs across the country. Our initiative last year saw such positive results for players at all levels and as a company we’re extremely proud to continue to be the biggest supporter of women’s sport in Ireland. However, we still have some way to go in terms of levelling the playing field and we’re confident that this campaign will contribute significantly towards that shared goal.

For us, it’s vital that our support for Ladies Gaelic Football isn’t just at inter-county level but begins at grassroots meaning we are helping to encourage young girls to get involved in sport from a very early age. Our hope is that by continuing our initiative from last year and offering our Lidl Plus app as a means to help the LGFA raise support, awareness and funds, Ladies Gaelic Football clubs across the country will have the ability to gain access to more resources.”

Commenting on the impact of the partnership with Lidl, Carla Rowe, All-Ireland Winner and Dublin LGFA Player said: “Since Lidl’s partnership with the LGFA began, we’ve seen a fantastic upsurge in terms of awareness and support for ladies football. This has been reflected in attendance at games and overall support from the public. I see it every day when I meet people and talk to young school kids, boys and girls. There is an increased appreciation of the effort required to compete at a high level in our sport. There is no doubt in my mind that Lidl’s contribution to this has been immense. This latest initiative by Lidl is a great opportunity for our clubs across the country to raise some much needed funds to help build on the progress we’ve made and to continue to encourage participation and growth in the sport”.

Since 2016, Lidl has invested more than €5 million in the partnership with the LGFA and ladies football players across the country have noticed significant changes in how the game is perceived thanks to the support of the retailer.