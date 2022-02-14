Potential for Clare to benefit from biodiversity fund

The 2022 Local Biodiversity Action Fund has opened to applications from local authorities and could benefit Clare projects.

The fund increased to €1.5m in 2022 and supports locally-led projects that align with actions under the National Biodiversity Action Plan.

First launched in 2018, the re-named Local Biodiversity Action Fund offers funding to assist local authorities in the implementation of actions in the National Biodiversity Action Plan. Local authorities play a vital role in addressing the biodiversity emergency. This funding stream enables them to develop projects that address biodiversity loss in their localities by helping to create new habitats, restoring existing ones and by tackling invasive alien species.

Funding to this scheme has increased by 200% since 2019. The funding will be made available, in line with a grant application and award process, to local authorities’ biodiversity officers in the counties that have them, and heritage officers, subject to certain criteria*.

The scheme, operated by the National Parks and Wildlife Service of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, has proven hugely popular, with all 31 local authorities seeking funding in 2021. A wide variety of projects were financed, ranging from the surveying of breeding birds and the creation of pollinator-friendly initiatives, to projects raising awareness of the importance of biodiversity to our well-being.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister Noonan said: “I’m delighted that funding to this popular scheme has increased by 200% since 2019 and congratulate the Local Authorities on the many excellent projects that have been delivered under this funding to date. Greater funding allows us to be increasingly ambitious in our efforts to reverse biodiversity loss. Action for nature at the local level is critical. Local Authorities and communities are a huge part of the biodiversity solution and I’d encourage everyone to see what can be done in their community, engage with their local Heritage and Biodiversity Officers, and get their applications in.”

* An amount of €1.5 million has been made available in 2022 for the National Biodiversity Action Plan Local Authority Biodiversity Grant Scheme. The funding was made available, in line with a grant application and award process, to biodiversity officers in the counties that have them, and heritage officers. Funding awarded is:

Subject to provision of an agreed level of co-funding from the local authority’s own resources; spent on a project directly related to one or more actions of the National Biodiversity Action Plan or targeting Invasive Alien Species projects, including species which are included on the on EU IAS list of Union concern; The project outputs must be reported to the Department before the end of the year.

Targeted project areas include:

Wetland Restoration

Lesser Horseshoe Bat

Coastal Amenities

Dunes

Biodiversity Land banks

Ecological and Landscape features

Grasslands

IAS

The National Biodiversity Action Plan 2017-2021 and its Interim Review are available here.

Work on drafting Ireland’s 4th NBAP is underway and it will go for public consultation and launch in 2022.

For further information, queries can be sent to biodiversitypolicy@housing.gov.ie