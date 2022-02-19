Woman dies, man arrested after North Clare collision

A woman has died following a road traffic collision in Co Clare this evening while a man has been arrested.

Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash near Ennistymon in the north of the county at around 7.00pm.

A woman in her 30s was fatally injured in the collision which occurred about a kilometre from Ennistymon on the main N67 Ennistymon to Lahinch road near the Hospital Cross. The woman was a passenger in the car which is believed to have struck a tree and overturned.

National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí responded to the scene along with crews from Clare County Fire and Rescue Service’s Ennis station almost 30 kilometres away. Local crews from Ennistymon station were dealing with another road collision at the time and were unable to responded to the fatal incident.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the male driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk-driving and taken to Ennis Garda station.

The victim’s body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. The coroner for Clare has also been notified of the tragedy.

The main N67 road is currently blocked and will remain closed overnight. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and take an alternative route. Forensic Collision Investigators will carry out an examination of the scene early tomorrow.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them if they saw anything. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.