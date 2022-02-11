Tender for riverbank upgrade to be awarded shortly

Clare Independent TD Michael McNamara has expressed hope that works will begin shortly on the upgrading of a section of the popular riverbank walk in Shannon town, which has become impassable in recent years.

In response to Deputy McNamara’s request for an update on the proposed works, Clare County Council confirmed that that a tender process to appoint a contractor will conclude shortly.

“Funding received under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme will enable the enhancement of the existing walkway, therefore returning it to a usable condition,” explained Deputy McNamara. “Clare County Council’s Shannon Municipal District office has informed me that a preferred tenderer is expected to be appointed by the end of this week.”

Deputy McNamara says he has been contacted by locals about the affected section of the Shannon Town Estuary Trail located at the rear of Drumgeely Hill.

“This section of the Trail has fallen into a state of disrepair. The once solid surface has become potholed and is regularly impassable due to pooling water,” he added. “I look forward to the commencement of these much-needed upgrade works in the near future as I know that this walkway is very popular in the town and is used by many to link up with the industrial estate and other trails. I want to commend the staff of Shannon MD for their efforts to progress these.”