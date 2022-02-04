Two escape unhurt from apartment fire

A mother and son escaped injury this evening after a fire broke out in their Ennis apartment.

The alarm was raised at around 6.30pm when a fire was reported at an apartment at Merchant’s Square in Ennis town centre.

Units of the Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the incident along with Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics.

It’s understood the fire broke out in the kitchen area after a chip pan overheated and burst into flames.

On arrival at the scene, fire crews quickly entered the building to ensure there was no one inside. A woman and her teenage son, who were in the property at the time, managed to throw a fire blanket over the pan before making their way to safety.

Fire service fire responders treated the occupants for slight smoke inhalation and cared for the pair until ambulance paramedics arrived. The woman and boy were then assessed by paramedics but didn’t require hospitalisation.

Fire crews ensured the fire was completely extinguished before ventilating the apartment of any remaining smoke.