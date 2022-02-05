Up to €25,000 for taxi drivers to buy Electric Vehicles

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has announced the re-opening of the very successful electric vehicle taxi scheme, with €15 million allocated by the Department of Transport in 2022. The grants will enable owners of small public service vehicles (SPSV), such as taxis and hackneys, to buy electric vehicles (EVs).

SPSV drivers can apply for grants of up to €10,000 towards the purchase of a new, full-battery eSPSV, with a further €2,500 available to convert it to a wheelchair-accessible model.

Taxi drivers are eligible for double the normal grant when they scrap an older, more polluting or high mileage vehicle and make the switch to electric. By scrapping and switching €20,000 will be available for a new, fully electric SPSV and if the taxi is a wheelchair-accessible electric vehicle, the supports rise to €25,000.

SPSV drivers who make the switch to an EV can also avail of VRT relief (up to €5,000), the Domestic Charger Scheme (up to €600) and annual toll refunds (up to €1,000). This is in addition to the significant fuel savings and lower maintenance costs associated with electric models.

Almost 600 drivers successfully applied for grants last year, with over €11 million paid out as well as €4 million in provisional grant offers (PGOs).

In addition to the eSPSV scheme, the Department of Transport continues to invest in the installation of SPSV-dedicated recharging infrastructure across Ireland. These are already in place at both Dublin and Cork airports and at a number of key stations on the rail network, including Dublin Heuston, Cork (Kent) and Limerick (Colbert). More will be added in the course of 2022.

Minister Ryan said: “The electrification of the taxi fleet has been earmarked by the Department of Transport as an important component in the transition to cleaner fuels, contributing to the achievement of our national targets under the Climate Action Plan 2021 for the reduction of greenhouse-gas emissions in the transport sector.

“More and more professional taxi drivers are voting with their wallets and making the move to EVs as an efficient, sustainable and remarkably cost-effective alternative to expensive petrol and diesel.”

The Electric SPSV (eSPSV) Scheme is funded by the Department of Transport and administered by the National Transport Authority. For further information on the grant and how to apply, visit www.nationaltransport.ie .