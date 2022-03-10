‘Coming Together’ to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Ennis

Get the double bank holiday weekend off to a flying start with the Ennis St Patrick’s Day Parade on Thursday, 17th March.

It is guaranteed to be a real display of Clare talent and culture with individuals and groups from at home and abroad eager to return to the streets for the traditional parade. There will be entertainment for all tastes with entries from various dance, music and sporting organisations.

The theme this year is ‘Coming Together’. We are inviting Clare people to gather in Ennis to celebrate our national holiday. The 2022 parade will provide an opportunity to appreciate the different strands of Irish culture, to reconnect as well as honour those frontline workers who got us through some tough times. The Grand Marshalls this year were selected to represent our local frontline workers:

Nurse Mhairi Barron, Ennis Hospital UHL; Dr Bruce O’Donnell, Ennis Medical; and Julia Fitzgibbon Hayes, Family Support Worker, Enable Ireland.

They will join Mayor of Ennis Municipal District, Cllr Ann Norton, in leading the parade in a horse-drawn carriage through the town of Ennis.

“As Mayor of Ennis Municipal District, it is my pleasure to nominate and be accompanied by Mhairi, Bruce and Julia in leading this year’s parade. They are representing all our frontline workers whose enduring commitment lead us and our loved ones through the pandemic. This day of national celebration provides a great opportunity for all of us to remember and honour all our frontline workers,” Cllr Norton said.

For those individuals and organisations who are creative and competitive there will be prizes under the following categories:

Best visual spectacle (€300);

Best musical entrant (€300);

Best interpretation of theme (€300); and

In addition, the overall winner will leave with €500.

The parade commences at 11:00am from Clare County Council’s headquarters at Áras Contae an Chláir and will proceed via New Road, Newbridge Road, Club Bridge, Abbey Street, O’Connell Square, Bank Place and Bindon Street.

For early birds who want to capture the best views there will be a large designated viewing area along Newbridge Road between Club Bridge and Steele’s Terrace. This location will also afford the opportunity to enjoy live traditional music performed on stage at Steele’s Terrace from around 10am.

The nearest disabled parking area is located at Ennis Courthouse, Lifford Road. A designated disabled viewing area will be set up on Bank Place. Spaces will be limited so spectators wishing to avail of this facility should arrive early. The nearest disabled parking is nearby in the Council’s car park at Friar’s Walk, Ennis. An Irish sign language interpreter will be on stage at Bank Place for the duration of the parade.

Traffic management plans will be operational from 8:00am. Diversions will be in place and pedestrian access will be available. The roads being closed on a rolling basis include Steele’s Terrace/Newbridge Road (from Kelly’s Corner roundabout to the Club Bridge), New Road from its junction with Tulla Road to Newbridge Road, College Road (local access only), Mill Road in an easterly direction from the Maid of Erin roundabout to its junction with Bindon Street, Harmony Row, Abbey Street, Francis Street from Francis Street car park to Abbey Street, Abbey Street car park (closed to parking from 8:00am with exit from the car park restricted during the parade), O’Connell Square, O’Connell Street, Bank Place, Bindon Street, Harvey’s Quay (Parnell Street) car park (restricted access and no through access), Old Friary Lane, High Street and Salthouse Lane.

To access more detailed information on the traffic management plan for St Patrick’s Day click here.