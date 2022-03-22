June opening date for Raheen Hospital extension

The new ward extension at Raheen Community Hospital in East Clare will be fully operational by the end of June according to Independent Clare T.D. Michael McNamara.

“The extension which includes the provision of 7 long-stay replacement beds, is currently under construction and is due to be completed during April,” explained Deputy McNamara. “Equipping of the ward extension will commence once construction has completed.”

“The HSE has informed me that following equipping and the registration of beds by the Health Information & Quality Authority (HIQA), the ward extension will become fully operational. It is anticipated that the facility will open by the end of June,” he added.

Deputy McNamara said the news will be very much welcomed by the people of East Clare who have “battled hard for investment” in the small community hospital.

“When I was first elected as a TD in 2011, there was a proposal to close smaller community hospitals, such as Raheen,” Deputy McNamara said.

He continued, “Upgrade works were undertaken during this period at Kilrush and Ennistymon community hospitals, but little progress was being made in Raheen. After a focus was brought to this vital community resource by the visit of the then Junior Health Ministers, Alex White and Kathleen Lynch, which I initiated, the HSE implemented substantial capital investment plans in the intervening years. I now look forward to the opening of the new extension.”