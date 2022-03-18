Kilrush lifeboat tasked to incident off Kerry

The Kilrush RNLI lifeboat was tasked to an incident off the Kerry coast this afternoon after a windsurfer was reported to be in difficulty.

The alarm was raised at around 5.45pm when a member of the public called emergency services reporting that a wind-surfer appeared to be in trouble off Beale Strand in North Kerry.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry mounted a search and rescue operation.

The Ballybunion unit of the Irish Coast Guard and Ballybunion Rescue were tasked to the incident. The Kilrush RNLI lifeboat was alerted and requested to respond from their base on the other side of the Shannon Estuary.

On arrival at the scene, search and rescue teams established that the call was a false alarm with good intent and when it was confirmed there was no person in difficulty, all search teams were stood down.

At the time, the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 was on a tasking in the Kenmare area of Co Kerry. That incident also turned out to be a false alarm with good intent.