Shannon’s busy summer period takes off

Shannon Airport will see flights to 26 destinations with 108 weekly departures this summer.

The launch of Shannon Airport’s summer schedule got off to a flying start with four destinations to the UK, US and Europe taking off within a 36-hour period next week.

On Sunday, March 27th Aer Lingus services from Shannon to London Heathrow will see the return of the daily early morning 7.40am flight. This will mark the full restoration of Heathrow services, providing twenty flights per week.

At 10.55am that day passengers will see the return of the popular Ryanair service to Palma Mallorca which will operate three flights per week (Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays). And later that afternoon the exciting first flight to Malta will depart Shannon. This new Ryanair service will operate twice weekly (Thursdays and Sundays).

The following day, Monday March 28th, the much-anticipated New York/Newark service with United Airlines will make its welcome return after almost two years, with services running seven days a week. All US bound passengers at Shannon will be able to avail of US preclearance ensuring they arrive in the US as domestic passengers and avoid long queues.

These services are just some of the 26 destinations on offer from Shannon Airport this summer, with options to Budapest, Corfu, Marseille, Barcelona, Faro, Lanzarote, Edinburgh and more.

Welcoming the launch of the airport’s summer schedule, Shannon Group CEO, Mary Considine said, “It’s a great pleasure for us to welcome passengers at the airport, as we continue to rebuild our air services after the pandemic.

“We have an exciting new service to Malta taking off on March 27th, while we are also welcoming United Airlines’ daily service to Newark/New York which was suspended in 2020 due to the impact of Covid 19. The resumption of the United service is hugely significant to Shannon Airport following the recent return of the Aer Lingus JFK New York and Boston routes, and further strengthens our transatlantic connectivity to the region.

“We know our loyal business passengers will be happy to see the recommencement of our early morning service to Heathrow, which provides vital hub connectivity for our entire region.

“The commencement of these services also follows our new route announcement to Marseille with Ryanair. We have been working extremely hard with our airline partners to provide exciting and varied destinations for the Mid-West and are delighted to be able to offer our airport customers those all-important sun getaways, city breaks and USA trips.”

The introduction of new, faster, security screening measures at Shannon are set to make the passenger journey through the airport easier. The new system halves the time spent in this area and eliminates the 100ml only rule. Shannon is the only state airport in Ireland to operate this cutting-edge technology.

To coincide with the boost in services, Shannon Group has launched an extensive airport marketing campaign which will reach 97% of the airport’s target market and is expected to appear 19 million times across consumer screens.