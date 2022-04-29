Gardaí issue Bank Holiday road safety message

Gardaí have issued a road safety message ahead of the May Bank Holiday weekend.

A Clare Garda spokesperson said: “As the bank holiday weekend is approaching us, Gardaí are advising motorists to exercise caution when using our roads. With the fine weather promised, the roads are expected to be busy. Give yourself plenty of time to travel to your destination, take regular breaks and reduce your speed.”

Again we want to remind landowners and anyone living along by a roadside that they have a responsibility to check that hedges or trees on their property are not causing a road safety hazard. If they are, the landowners should take the necessary steps needed to ensure road safety,” the spokesperson added.