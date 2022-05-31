Gardaí investigate Kilrush stabbing

Gardaí in Kilrush are investigating an incident in the town in which a man sustained a stab wound.

On Saturday night last (28th May) the male in his mid-30s made his way to Kilrush Garda Station where he presented himself and reported he had been attacked. The victim had sustained a stab wound to his lower back.

The injured man told Gardaí that at 10.50pm at Crawford Street, Kilrush he was stabbed from the rear by an unknown male.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “The man was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

If anyone was in the area of Crawford Street around this time and witnessed this incident or anyone that may have dash cam footage we would ask them to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 9080550.”