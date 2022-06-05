Ann Walsh murder focus of TG4 documentary

Marú inár Measc

The Murder of Ann Walsh

Wednesday 8th June 2022 @9.30pm on TG4

How long does it take for a killer to think they have gotten away with their heinous act? And how does a family or a community get on with their lives, knowing that there could be a killer in their midst?

Marú Inár Measc is a four-part true crime documentary series by Midas Productions for TG4, which shines a light on the effect that fatal crimes have on society, local communities and on the victim’s families as they are left without answers.

This series could not have been made without the co-operation of each family who shared their story and allowed us the privilege of filming with them.

Episode 4, airing on 8th June 2021, features the family of Ann Walsh, a 23-year-old young woman who was murdered on August 24th 2005. Ann was strangled by her former boyfriend, Raymond Donovan in the grounds of the local church in Kilrush, Co. Clare.

Shortly after 1am in the morning, the Walsh’s woke to the devastating news that their beloved daughter and sister had been murdered. Gardaí arrested the man who committed the crime at the scene.

Despite confessing to killing Ann, Raymond Donovan remained defiant when Gardaí charged him with her murder, however he was found guilty after a short period of time and sentenced to life.

Although Donovan was convicted of Ann’s murder he remains one step closer to his eventual release and has been out to visit his family on day release several times. After spending 17.2 years in prison, he will soon to be eligible for parole and his possible release could see him back on the streets of Kilrush where Ann’s family live.

This documentary includes deeply personal interviews with Ann’s family members as they recall the night she was murdered and how this tragedy has changed them profoundly.

The programme is part of a new documentary series by Midas Productions on TG4.