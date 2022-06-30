Clare and Limerick law firms merge

Two of the longest established and award-winning law firms in counties Clare and Limerick, Michael Houlihan & Partners (MHP), Ennis, Co. Clare and Sellors LLP, Limerick, have today announced a merger that will result in the formation of the largest law firm in Co. Clare and the largest dual-county legal team in the Mid-West region.

ISO accredited MHP, established in 1933 and Munster Law Firm of the Year 2021, is a seven-solicitor firm with three partners which has a history of legal excellence and is synonymous with many landmark and high-profile legal outcomes.

A fourteen-solicitor firm with five partners, Sellors LLP, Munster Law Firm of the Year 2019, brings 150 years’ experience and through investing in cutting-edge technology, and amassing a team of young, dynamic, and talented lawyers, provides an agile and efficient service to its wide-ranging client base,

This merger will grow the combined legal practice to 50 people, incorporating a team of 21 lawyers, and build on a collective 240 years’ experience.

It will strengthen the companies’ legal service offering in Clare and Limerick, particularly for their local authority clients, lending institutions, insurance companies, privately owned companies, and private clients.

The newly merged firm will be led by managing partner Stephen Keogh, who, previously spent 10 years with Dublin law firm Eversheds and Sutherland and is ex officio president of Shannon Chamber.

Making the announcement Mr Keogh said: “This is a landmark announcement for legal services in Clare and Limerick as it is the first time that two firms located in these neighbouring counties have merged.

“MHP and Sellors have strong and loyal teams and this merger is a testimony to their hard work and commitment. The legal profession is a relationships’ business, and we are delighted to have found a partner like MHP, which, like Sellors, is a firm steeped in history, a law firm that puts people first and looks to innovation for solutions. We are excited to join forces with our colleagues in MHP as the move reflects the increasing demand for first-class legal services in the Mid-West region.

“Both companies will continue to operate from their established Georgian buildings on Bindon Street, Ennis and Glentworth Street, Limerick, from where we will continue to develop our offering in Ireland. We have an ambitious growth plan that will deepen our thriving domestic capabilities and diversify and extend our services to meet international and domestic client demand.

“We are looking to strengthen each of our existing teams to compete in the new legal environment and to look towards new areas of practice. The Mid-West region has a thriving commercial market which we believe is a great fit for our firm.”

Pictured at the merger announcement (l-r): Derek Walsh (Sellors), Helen Rackard (MHP), Stephen Keogh (Managing Partner, Sellors), John Shaw (MHP), Miriam O’Connor (Sellors), Ian Sheehy (Sellors), Sinéad Nunan (MHP). Missing from photo is Ronan Hynes (Sellors) – Photo: Eamon Ward