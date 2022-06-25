Clare FM’s ‘Best of Clare’ winners announced

Clare FM has announced the winners of the station’s inaugural ‘Best of Clare’ awards.

Clare FM’s ‘Best of Clare’ awards started in May 2022 with the intention to find out who is the best of the best, while also giving local businesses a platform to promote themselves.

Over an 8-week period, Clare FM asked listeners to identify who they felt was the best in 15 different categories.

The response was overwhelming, in total 536 Clare businesses were nominated, this was then reduced to the most popular 5 businesses in each category.

During this time 93,589 votes were cast.

In a time of business recovery, Clare FM felt this was a great way to lift the mood around the County and encourage people to shop and stay local.

On Friday night in the Old Ground Hotel Ennis, Clare FM announced the winners of the inaugural ‘Best of Clare’ awards.

Clare FM’s Programme Director Padraic Flaherty said: ‘The response by our listeners has been phenomenal, to receive over 90,000 votes exceeded our expectations. It was great to see businesses getting behind these awards by asking their customer base to vote for them. It showcased how powerful local business is in the County. I’d like to pay special tribute to the Clare FM team who worked on this project day and night to make it a massive success’.

Also paying tribute was Clare FM’s CEO Ronan McManamy ‘The amazing level of both nominations and votes really highlights the close bond between Clare businesses and their customers. After a few years of uncertainty, we were delighted to put a focus on local businesses and celebrate the many great things happening throughout the County’.

The final award on the night was for a local hero, this award was designed to reward a person that is the pillar of their community, helped others when they most needed it, and is altruistic by nature.

The winner of this hotly contested award was June Curtain from Snámhaí Sásta. Over the years June and her tribe go for a morning dip, hail rain, or snow. This tight-knit community has helped everyone feel better about themselves, especially those who may be struggling with mental health problems.

Each winning business received a plaque that will be proudly displayed in their business.

Category Winners

Best Barber Brownies Barber Shop

Best Beauty Salon Indulgence Beauty Spa

Best Butcher Frank Frawley Butchers

Best Club Jersey Fergus Rovers Ladies Football Club

Best Coffee Coffee Rush

Best GYM Hustle Fitness

Best Hairdresser Bridget Haren Hair & Beauty

Best Ice-Cream Spooneys

Best Ladies Boutique Cornucopia

Best Menswear Patrick Bourke Menswear

Best Pub Nora Culligan’s

Best Takeaway Enzo’s

Best Tourist Attraction Cliffs of Moher

Best Trades Person Sean Hinsley, Plumber