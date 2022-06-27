Doolin2Aran Ferries acquired by O’Brien Family

Doolin2Aran Ferries has agreed the sale of its Doolin ferry service to Baid Farantoireachta An Chosta Teoranta, owned by the O’Brien family, for an undisclosed sum.

Liscannor Ferry Company Limited (Doolin2Aran Ferries) is owned by the Garrihy family who have agreed the sale of its Doolin ferry operation.

Under the terms of the agreement, two 200-passenger ferries The Star of Doolin and The Spirit of Doolin, along with the Doolin Discovery, offices and equipment will transfer to the new owners.

Owned and operated by brothers Joe, PJ, Eugene and Donie, the Liscannor Ferry Company has been a family business for over two decades. The Garrihy family have deep traditions and connections in the North Clare, Doolin and Aran Islands areas, with the family involved in the local fishing industry for many years before founding Cliffs of Moher Cruises and Aran Island ferry service in 1999. Over the past 23 years, the business has grown strongly adding more vessels and staff to a position where it carries over 100,000 passengers per annum.

Speaking on the announcement of the sale, Eugene Garrihy, Director and Owner of the Liscannor Ferry Company said, “We felt the timing was now right after discussions within our family. My father and brothers are steeped in the traditions and connections between the Aran Islands and Doolin, starting with fishing and ultimately moving on to the ferry business 23 years ago. I’d like to recognise the hard work of my brothers Joe, PJ and Donie, along with our loyal employees, in building a business that carries over 100,000 passengers per annum and contributed strongly to the economy of North Clare and the Aran Islands. It was also a pleasure to have played a role in the development of the new pier at Doolin.

“We have always had a competitive but strong working relationship with the O’Brien family throughout the years and we wish them the best for the continual growth of the business. As part of the agreement, we ensured that our employees who wish to, will transfer to the new owners.

“With the sale of the Doolin business, I look forward to devoting more of my time to expanding the Dublin Bay Cruises business. Over the past decade, we have successfully established the first cruising business in Dublin and grown it to a position where it carries more than 40,000 passengers per annum and hope to significantly expand these numbers in the coming years, concentrating on the corporate and tourism markets.”