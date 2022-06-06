Loop Head Nature Weekend programme confirmed

The Wild Loop Head Nature Weekend will take place on June 18th and 19th this year.

A wide range of events has been arranged including a walk and talk to the Loop Head bird colonies with Cormac McGinley of Cormac’s Coast; a talk by Mary Kate Bolger of Dolphinwatch Carrigaholt and a chance to discover the colourful underwater world of the Pollock Holes with Kilkee SubAqua Club.

The full line up of events can be viewed here

Loop Head is a narrow peninsula that marks the south-western corner of County Clare. The unique location and topography of this stretch of land has created a wide variety of habitats that are home to a very special fauna and flora.

To the south of the peninsula lies the estuary of Ireland’s longest river, the Shannon, which features sheltered bays, inlets and lagoons. These host numerous resident and visiting wildfowl and waders and the adjoining waters of the estuary are home to Ireland’s only resident group of bottlenose dolphins, locally known as the Shannon Dolphins.

The rocky north of the peninsula is exposed to the full force of the Atlantic Ocean and the sheer cliffs are the summer home for large bird colonies while basking sharks feed in the plankton rich waters below.

And this is not all… there are also colourful tidal pools, ancient hedgerows and stone walls, wildflower-covered cliff tops and road sides and vast peatlands, all teeming with life.

https://www.facebook.com/loopheadtogether