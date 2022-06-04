New Paris route from Shannon Airport?

Shannon looks set to receive a welcome boost with the news that Spanish low-cost airline Vueling will commence a twice weekly service to Paris from September.

While no official announcement has yet been made, the airline is already selling tickets on the Shannon to Paris Orly route which will operate on Monday and Fridays from September 12th to March 24th 2023.

It will be the first time in almost seven years that passengers will have the option of flying to the French capital from Shannon.

Paris was previously served by both Ryanair and Aer Lingus both of whom axed their routes.

Ryanair had previously operated a service to Paris Beauvais but axed it in 2010 despite its success and profitability. The airline did so at the time in protest at Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) plans to increase passenger charges at Shannon by €1.53.

Aer Lingus took up the slack from the loss of that service by resuming flights to Paris Charles De Gaulle for the first time in almost a decade. The service was however short lived.

Ryanair later restarted the route again when the Irish Government abolished its controversial ‘travel tax’. Ryanair later confirmed, in 2016, that it would again drop the twice weekly service from October that year citing “aircraft capacity constraints.”

In November 2019, Aer Lingus confirmed that it would add two new routes to its Shannon schedule from 2020 including Paris. However, with the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic, that plan was scrapped.

The airline however has not responded to a previous query in relation to commencing the announced Paris route.

Vueling is part of the IAG (International Airlines Group) which includes Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and others.