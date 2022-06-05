RNLI assists 2 people grounded cruiser

The volunteer crew of the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was requested to launch on Saturday evening following reports of a vessel aground on the lake.

The team was alerted by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry and requested to assist two people on a 36ft cruiser that had run aground outside the Garrykennedy old harbour wall.

At 7.15pm Lough Derg RNLI launched their lifeboat from their base at Dromineer. As the lifeboat was launching, the Coast Guard informed the volunteers that a person on shore had reported that local boats had taken the cruiser off the rocks, but requested the lifeboat proceed as they were not given an update on the two people on board or the current whereabouts of the cruiser.

The lifeboat arrived at Garrykennedy within 7 minutes and RNLI crew identified the casualty vessel tied alongside an outside jetty in the new Garrykennedy Harbour. After RNLI volunteers established that both people were safe, a crew member went aboard the casualty vessel to check under the floorboards for any evidence of water ingress. There was none. The lifeboat reported their findings to the Coast Guard before leaving Garrykennedy to return to Station.

Jeremy Freeman, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI, said: “We would advise boat users, if you find yourself in difficulty on the lake dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’